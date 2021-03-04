From the Ground Up: Farmers hoping for good yields following deep freeze

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In Texas, we’re tough, but not used to the cold down here.

“I got some good friends in South Dakota, and they were minus 3 but they just had a light jacket on out,” gests Joe Wilder, a producer in Brazos County. While he was tending to his cattle in the single digit cold last month, he was grateful to be both a rancher and farmer.

“As far as being in agriculture and farming, it was great for our soil,” Wilder says. “This freeze will help us more than anything in this cold weather the soil will go back together, it’ll hold moisture together, and we should probably have one of the best farming years we’ve had, and it’s just because the ground froze.”

The deep freeze and subsequent thaw can help break up the soil compaction from the year of plowing before. Wilder says he hopes it will be a nice, natural deterrent of some unwanted visitors.

“Not only with insects, it’ll help with a lot of the weeds that do come up, it’ll dispose of most of those.”

As good as anyone else, producers know the future is not set in stone. Wilder chooses to maintain a positive outlook. While the production of some of his crops may have been pushed back or two, he is hopeful about the yield of his sunflowers, wheat, sorghum, and more.

“I think this year the soil will be so mellow, and everything will just jump out of the ground.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.