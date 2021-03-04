Advertisement

Grimes County man arrested after cargo trailer found to be stolen

Investigators recovered about $70,000 worth of stolen items.
Joseph Adam McBride
Joseph Adam McBride(Grimes County Sheriff's Office)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - A man has been arrested after the cargo trailer he was hauling was found to be stolen.

On March 3, Grimes County Investigators and Detectives with Texas A&M University Police Department obtained and executed a search warrant for Joseph Adam McBride’s residence.

Investigators located a stolen 2020 bumper pull travel trailer, a stolen 2018 Ford Sedan, a stolen 2019 Kawasaki motorcycle, a stolen 2015 Yamaha moped, and a stolen enclosed cargo trailer.

McBride had been taken into custody earlier that day when the cargo trailer he was hauling was found to be stolen out of Austin, Texas. In all, investigators recovered about $70,000 worth of stolen items.

McBride was charged with theft of property less than $30,000, a state jail felony, and theft of property less than $150,000, a third degree felony. Grimes County Sheriff’s office says additional criminal charges are being sought.

