Local community steps up to help OnRamp client after catalytic converter stolen

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Multiple businesses and community members are stepping up to help an OnRamp client after her catalytic converter was stolen.

OnRamp, a local nonprofit that provides reliable transportation to families in need posted on social media saying that a recent client had a catalytic converter stolen.

As if life wasn’t challenging enough for our OnRamp clients, one of our single moms who needs the Prius we gave her to... Posted by OnRamp on Tuesday, March 2, 2021

The nonprofit says the converter will cost thousands of dollars to replace, something that their client could not afford.

But this client is not the only one who has dealt with this piece of a vehicle being stolen recently. College Station Police reported this week a dramatic increase in catalytic converter thefts compared to last year.

Reports of catalytic converter thefts are increasing — please review this graphic for some tips to help prevent such thefts. pic.twitter.com/TNdyYQXXY9 — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) March 2, 2021

“Our agency has received about 27 catalytic converter theft reports so far this year (we had about 24 such reports in 2020, 1 in 2019, and 4 in 2018). Many of these have been stolen from parking lots at apartment complexes, hotels, and businesses,” said CSPD on Twitter.

Following news of this OnRamp client’s theft, BCS Toyota in Bryan is stepping up to replace the part for free.

To protect your catalytic converter, authorities suggest parking in well-lit areas, in garages if possible, welding your converter to your car’s frame, and putting your VIN number on the converter.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.