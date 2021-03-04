Advertisement

Madison County working to vaccinate homebound seniors through state program

The county expects 100 doses next week
Vaccination
Vaccination(WRDW)
By Heather Falls
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -The state of Texas recently announced a program aimed at vaccinating homebound seniors.

Thee Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) is running the Save Our Seniors Program, along with the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and the Texas Military Department (TMD).

The initiative targets Texans who are 75 years and older or homebound.

Madison County is part of the pilot program and is now helping eligible residents sign up to be placed on a wait list. The county expects 100 doses for the week of March 8.

You must register in advance at 936-241-6200 ext. 1256 by leaving your name and phone number.

A representative from TDEM or TMD will call back to schedule an appointment for Tuesday, March 9.

Madison County officials say they are also working with Department of State Health Services to secure more doses for local vaccine providers.

