Advertisement

Miller Named to SEC Community Service Team

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M men’s basketball sophomore Emanuel Miller was named to the Southeastern Conference Community Service Team, the league announced Thursday.

Miller participates in Buzz’s Bunch, which is a program started by head coach Buzz Williams with the primary objective of helping children with special needs come together socially while hopefully jumpstarting a passion for the game of basketball.

Miller is a representative on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, whose vision is to unify campus, especially between the student body and student-athletes, as well as unify the student-athletes. The committee gives back to the Brazos Valley with community service projects such as Aggies Can, the largest student-athlete volunteer run canned food drive in the nation, as well as Aggies Build and the Big Event.

This year, Miller engaged with community leaders during the team’s Tough Tuesday Talks that featured special guests including Senator Corey Booker, record producer 9th Wonder, inspirational speaker and former pro athlete Chris Singleton, motivational speaker and best-selling author Damon West, author and community leader Tru Pettigrew, Texas A&M University police officers and athletics staff members.

This marks the 23rd year for the SEC Community Service Team for men’s basketball as well as for women’s basketball. All 21 league-sponsored sports have had a Community Service Team since 2004, with at-large teams for men’s and women’s sports being chosen from 1999-2003. The SEC began this concept with a football Community Service Team in 1994.

Most Read

Police say the victim, Blanch Steward, 71, of Navasota is in critical condition.
Navasota man hit by train in critical condition, according to police
Amber Alert for Adeline Paige Welch
College Station Police Department looking for missing toddler, statewide Amber Alert issued
Here’s what some businesses are planning to do based on reports gathered from across the state....
Some retail, grocery stores in Texas will still require face masks after mandate expires
Three of Gov. Greg Abbott’s four coronavirus medical advisers say they weren’t directly consulted prior to lifting mask mandate
Bryan police are searching for Dequinton Adams, 15.
UPDATE: Bryan police confirm missing teenager has been found safe

Latest News

No. 2 Texas A&M Set for SEC Quarterfinal Test Against LSU
Texas A&M Tennis
No. 22 Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Begins Seven-Match Homestand Against Mississippi State
Texas A&M Volleyball
Texas A&M Volleyball Hosts the Alabama Friday and Saturday at Reed Arena
Gittens, Mu Garner USTFCCCA Regional Athlete of the Year Honors