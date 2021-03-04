Miller Named to SEC Community Service Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M men’s basketball sophomore Emanuel Miller was named to the Southeastern Conference Community Service Team, the league announced Thursday.

Miller participates in Buzz’s Bunch, which is a program started by head coach Buzz Williams with the primary objective of helping children with special needs come together socially while hopefully jumpstarting a passion for the game of basketball.

Miller is a representative on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, whose vision is to unify campus, especially between the student body and student-athletes, as well as unify the student-athletes. The committee gives back to the Brazos Valley with community service projects such as Aggies Can, the largest student-athlete volunteer run canned food drive in the nation, as well as Aggies Build and the Big Event.

This year, Miller engaged with community leaders during the team’s Tough Tuesday Talks that featured special guests including Senator Corey Booker, record producer 9th Wonder, inspirational speaker and former pro athlete Chris Singleton, motivational speaker and best-selling author Damon West, author and community leader Tru Pettigrew, Texas A&M University police officers and athletics staff members.

This marks the 23rd year for the SEC Community Service Team for men’s basketball as well as for women’s basketball. All 21 league-sponsored sports have had a Community Service Team since 2004, with at-large teams for men’s and women’s sports being chosen from 1999-2003. The SEC began this concept with a football Community Service Team in 1994.