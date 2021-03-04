National Weather Service to discontinue “Advisory” messaging by 2024

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Certain weather messaging will change as the National Weather Service works to simplify its messaging moving forward.

Siting multiple different social science studies, NOAA has most markedly decided to remove the term “Advisory” from its vocabulary, beginning in the year 2024.

The exact language that the NWS will use in its “weather headlines” has not been finalized, yet. The goal moving forward from the office is to use simple messaging that answers the “Where, When, What” up front.

What does this mean for me?

Essentially, nothing changes. Any issuances from the National Weather Service will still be directly communicated to you, and our forecasts will remain unchanged, but in an attempt to simplify the messaging, we hope we will be able to communicate any impacts the weather may bring to you in a simpler, less clunky way.

This does not change the current messaging/alert systems in regards to severe weather watches and warnings. A “Tornado Watch” or “Severe Thunderstorm Warning” in its current state will remain the same when these changes go into effect in 2024.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.