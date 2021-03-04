Navasota police searching for man after dirt bike pursuit

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt confirmed his department is searching for a man responsible for causing a small pursuit Wednesday afternoon.

It happened after 1:30 p.m. after officers received reports of a man weaving in and out of traffic, almost causing crashes. When officers tried to pull the man over, Myatt said he took off. The man continued to drive through vacant lots and pastures.

The pursuit lasted about 20 minutes and officers lost the suspect at the creek near Victoria Street Park. No arrests have been made, but officers are working to identify the man.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.