Advertisement

Navasota police searching for man after dirt bike pursuit

(KYTV)
By Erika Fernandez
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt confirmed his department is searching for a man responsible for causing a small pursuit Wednesday afternoon.

It happened after 1:30 p.m. after officers received reports of a man weaving in and out of traffic, almost causing crashes. When officers tried to pull the man over, Myatt said he took off. The man continued to drive through vacant lots and pastures.

The pursuit lasted about 20 minutes and officers lost the suspect at the creek near Victoria Street Park. No arrests have been made, but officers are working to identify the man.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, Blanch Steward, 71, of Navasota is in critical condition.
Navasota man hit by train in critical condition, according to police
Here’s what some businesses are planning to do based on reports gathered from across the state....
Some retail, grocery stores in Texas will still require face masks after mandate expires
Local hospitals respond to Gov. Abbott ending mask mandate
Katherine Banks was announced as the lone finalist for President of Texas A&M University
Texas A&M names M. Katherine Banks lone finalist for Presidency
Texas Education Agency
TEA announces current mask practices can stay in effect, school boards to decide policy

Latest News

Bryan, College Station ISDs will continue to require masks in schools after Gov. Abbott rescinds mandate
Quick rain chance before we start the weekend
Thursday PinPoint Forecast 3/4
Bryan police are searching for Dequinton Adams, 15.
UPDATE: Bryan police find missing teenager with mental impairment
COVID in Context: March 4
COVID in Context: March 4