No. 2 Texas A&M Set for SEC Quarterfinal Test Against LSU

GREENVILLE, S.C. – The No. 2 Texas A&M women’s basketball team opens the 2021 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals on Friday as the Aggies (22-1, 13-1 SEC) square off against the LSU Tigers (9-12, 6-8 SEC) in a 10 a.m. CT tip at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal matchup will broadcast to a nationwide television audience on SEC Network, with authenticated subscribers able to access the live simulcast from around the world on the ESPN app. Fans in the Brazos Valley are invited to tune into the live radio broadcast of the game on 97.3 FM with Tom Turbiville and Tap Bentz on the call.

In the aftermath of a historic women’s basketball weekend in Aggieland, Texas A&M secured its first regular season SEC Championship since joining the league in 2012-13 following a spectacular 13-1 conference campaign. After the team’s 2-0 week of action, A&M set a new regular season program record in the Associated Press Top-25 Poll, ascending to the No. 2 slot just behind UConn. This season is the first in A&M program history to feature only one loss in regular season play, and is also the first one-loss conference regular season all-time.

The 2020-21 season featured a litany of individual accolades, headlined by senior forward N’dea Jones’ recognition as an All-SEC First Team member. Jones also received SEC Player of the Week honors after recording double-doubles against both Alabama and then-No. 5 South Carolina in the final week of the regular season. Aaliyah Wilson was named to the All-SEC Second Team after leading the Maroon & White in scoring (13.2 ppg), blocks (19) and steals (43) this year. Destiny Pitts was named the SEC 6th Woman of the Year, while Ciera Johnson garnered SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year accolades due to her work both on and off the court. Finally, Women’s Basketball Hall-of-Famer Gary Blair was announced as a semifinalist for the Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year award by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

Last time out, Texas A&M took on the Gamecocks in the first-ever top-five matchup at Reed Arena. Behind a 16 points and 14 rebounds from Jones and a 17-point outburst from Wilson, the Aggies secured the SEC crown with a 65-57 victory. Kayla Wells chipped in with 10 points, while sophomore guard Jordan Nixon brought the house down with a combination of clutch jumpers and gritty play on the perimeter. The New York City native finished with 11 points and a team-best five assists.

The Tigers are coming off a 71-62 victory over Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament. All-SEC first teamer Khayla Pointer poured in 14 points and collected four steals. Faustine Aifuwa grabbed 12 boards against the Bulldogs and also swatted away two shots.

The rubber match is the third game in the season series between the two teams. The Tigers handed A&M its lone loss of the season, 65-61, back on Jan. 14. The Aggies avenged that defeat on their home court later in the year on Feb. 4 by a score of 54-41. The Maroon & White is 11-9 versus the Tigers in the all-time series.