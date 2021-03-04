Advertisement

No. 22 Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Begins Seven-Match Homestand Against Mississippi State

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Mar. 4, 2021
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 22 Texas A&M women’s tennis gets set to begin a seven-match homestand on Friday, as the Aggies (9-3, 1-1 SEC) welcome the Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-3) to the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center in A&M’s SEC home opener. First serve is slated for 5 p.m.

“This weekend presents us with two more very good opportunities,” head coach Mark Weaver said. “We are excited to be competing here in Aggieland for the next few weekends and do our best to capitalize on our home court advantage. We have Mississippi State up first, and I’m looking forward to seeing how the team will perform.”

The latest rendition of the Oracle ITA Rankings saw the Maroon & White maintain their position in the poll, coming in at the No. 22 slot. Currently, seven Southeastern Conference teams have cracked the poll, with Georgia leading the way at the No. 3 position. A&M has found itself among the ranks of the national elite in four consecutive weeks.

A&M’s delayed opening weekend of SEC action saw the Aggies split a pair of road matches, defeating South Carolina on Friday and falling to Florida on Sunday. After dropping the doubles point against the Gamecocks, the Maroon & White rattled off four singles victories highlighted by Renee McBryde’s clinch win on court five to earn the 4-2 team win. The Aggies grabbed a pair of singles points on Sunday against the Gators but ended up dropping the match by a 4-2 margin. Senior Tatiana Makarova leads the squad in singles wins with a 15-5 record, while senior Dorthea Faa-Hviding maintains the team’s longest active win streak at eight straight matches.

Mississippi State arrives in Aggieland following a 1-1 weekend at home, defeating Tennessee in a 4-3 match and dropping a 4-0 result to No. 3 Georgia. The Bulldogs are led by veteran head coach Daryl Greenan and feature five student-athletes with double-digit singles victories. Emma Antonaki paces the team with a 10-1 dual match singles record and leads the Bulldogs with a 12-1 overall mark this season. Mississippi State’s primary doubles team of Antonaki and Alexandra Mikhailuk are 11-2 this year.

Friday’s match will be the 11th all-time meeting between Mississippi State and Texas A&M with the Aggies dominating the prior 10 matches by a 9-1 advantage. The Aggies have recorded victories in each of the last three meetings and have never lost in the matchup at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

