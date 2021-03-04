Advertisement

Powerful quake hits near New Zealand; tsunami warning issued

A strong earthquake has hit near New Zealand's North Island.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Officials in New Zealand issued a tsunami warning for coastal areas after a shallow, powerful earthquake struck off the northeastern coast on Thursday night. There were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties.

New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency warned of a tsunami threat along the east of the country’s North Island from the quake, which it measured at magnitude 7.3. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System predicted waves of 0.3 to 1 meter (1 to 3.3 feet).

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake measured magnitude 6.9. It said it was centered at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles) under the ocean about 178 kilometers (111 miles) northeast of the city of Gisborne. Residents of Gisborne reported light to moderate shaking, it said.

A magnitude 6.3 quake hit the city of Christchurch in 2011, killing 185 people and destroying much of its downtown.

