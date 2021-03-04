Senior season family affair for Texas A&M’s Ciera Johnson

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Ciera Johnson, a senior on the Texas A&M women’s basketball team, says she’s always had family support at her games, but this year her parents are making sure they capture every moment of her final collegiate season.

“My dad is kind of like, this is his senior year too, so he’s made it a priority to be at every game.” said Ciera.

“We’ve been traveling for 12 to 15 years with this thing,” said Tamia Johnson, Ciera’s mom. “We’ve gotten to the point where you know as the years go we might not be able to go every single game, so we want to embrace it. It’s kind of like our family time together.”

Ciera says their presence is known in the stands.

“Oh my gosh we hear them. My dad especially we hear him so much,” said Ciera.

But, it’s nice to know they’re there.

“I enjoy it,” said Ciera. “It’s good to see their faces and know, hey at least we have some fans in the stands.”

As Ciera prepares for the next chapter of her career, her parents say the time on the road will be worth it.

“It’s something when you have girls the dad’s don’t share too much, and that’s something that we love together so it’s an opportunity to get there, and bond with her, and be with her,” said Robert Jonson Ciera’s dad.

The Aggies will tip off with LSU on Friday at 11 a.m. at the SEC Tournament in Greenville, South Carolina.

The stage is set! Time for a rubber match with the Tigers 😤#GigEm | #SECWBB pic.twitter.com/sUhZBCjof0 — Texas A&M Women's Basketball (@AggieWBB) March 4, 2021

