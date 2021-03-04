Some retail, grocery stores in Texas will still require face masks after mandate expires

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The end of mask mandates in Texas has created a dilemma for businesses: Keep such safety rules in place to protect against COVID-19 spread, as leading health officials advise, or follow the state’s decision and loosen restrictions.

Here’s what some businesses are planning to do based on reports gathered from across the state:

H-E-B says it will urge customers to wear masks, but not require them.

“H-E-B will still require all our [employees] and vendors to wear masks while at work, and we urge all customers to please wear a mask when in our stores,” Dya Campos, a spokesperson for H-E-B, said in an email.

Other businesses are keeping their face mask policies in place including Target, Kroger, CVS, Walgreens, Aldi, Best Buy, Macy’s, and JCPenney.

Walmart hasn’t issued any formal statement on the matter at this time, but currently, the company does require staff and customers to wear masks.

Health experts are still urging Texans to keep wearing masks as new and more contagious variants of the virus emerge. Hospitalizations continue to decrease after January record highs, but the state is also still averaging more than 200 deaths a day.

You can find more on this topic here from our partners at The Texas Tribune.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.