Advertisement

Steady warming trend ahead of a quick rain chance

By Max Crawford
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hope you have been able to soak up this EXCELLENT weather the past few days. If not, you’ve got another excellent day to enjoy with temperatures warming into the mid 70s after a chilly start. The clear blue sky will turn a touch more cloudy after today, but we will still find plenty of pleasant weather leading into the weekend. One thing about Friday, a quick cold front will usher in an isolated shower or two, especially east, through the morning drive. This low pressure system will exit Texas Friday evening, potentially bring a bit more cloud cover and a stray shower for evening plans, but don’t let that stop you from getting out on your Friday night.

Clouds linger a bit Saturday, likely leaving us in the low to mid 60s for the afternoon. The warm up continues into Sunday, but most of us may not quite reach 70. In other words, this weekend looks pretty fantastic, all things considered. Next week, humidity increases, eventually putting these “layer” days to an end, with overnight lows in the more muggy 50s and 60s and a chance for an afternoon shower or storm each day.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 73. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 50. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% - 30% chance for rain. High: 77. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Clear. Low: 49. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, Blanch Steward, 71, of Navasota is in critical condition.
Navasota man hit by train in critical condition, according to police
Here’s what some businesses are planning to do based on reports gathered from across the state....
Some retail, grocery stores in Texas will still require face masks after mandate expires
Local hospitals respond to Gov. Abbott ending mask mandate
Three of Gov. Greg Abbott’s four coronavirus medical advisers say they weren’t directly consulted prior to lifting mask mandate
Katherine Banks was announced as the lone finalist for President of Texas A&M University
Texas A&M names M. Katherine Banks lone finalist for Presidency

Latest News

KBTX PinPoint Weather
Steady warming trend ahead of a quick rain chance
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Warming through the 70s before a weekend cold front
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Layer up! Chilly next couple mornings turn pleasantly warm
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Wednesday Morning: Patchy frost, coldest for the reasonably visible future