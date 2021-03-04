Steady warming trend ahead of a quick rain chance

Hope you have been able to soak up this EXCELLENT weather the past few days. If not, you’ve got another excellent day to enjoy with temperatures warming into the mid 70s after a chilly start. The clear blue sky will turn a touch more cloudy after today, but we will still find plenty of pleasant weather leading into the weekend. One thing about Friday, a quick cold front will usher in an isolated shower or two, especially east, through the morning drive. This low pressure system will exit Texas Friday evening, potentially bring a bit more cloud cover and a stray shower for evening plans, but don’t let that stop you from getting out on your Friday night.

Clouds linger a bit Saturday, likely leaving us in the low to mid 60s for the afternoon. The warm up continues into Sunday, but most of us may not quite reach 70. In other words, this weekend looks pretty fantastic, all things considered. Next week, humidity increases, eventually putting these “layer” days to an end, with overnight lows in the more muggy 50s and 60s and a chance for an afternoon shower or storm each day.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 73. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 50. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% - 30% chance for rain. High: 77. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Clear. Low: 49. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

