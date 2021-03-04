Suspected drug dealer arrested after stolen gun, drugs found

TODD MISSION, Texas (KBTX) - Grimes County Deputies arrested a suspect drug dealer after finding drugs, a stolen gun and a stolen vehicle.

On March 3 around 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to a call for suspicious activity at a business located on FM 1774 just north of the Todd Mission community.

When they arrived, deputies approached two males and investigated their activity. They searched the suspects and found a stolen gun, over 65 grams of methamphetamine and about 1.5 grams of suspected ecstasy. Deputies later discovered the vehicle the suspects were in was stolen.

Clinton Peacock was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Grimes County Jail. He is charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance PG 1, theft of a firearm, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Peacock’s bond has not been set yet.

