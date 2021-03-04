Advertisement

TEEX to host annual spring fire training school

The training school will bring in over 250 students
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX) Emergency Services Training Institute (ESTI) is set to host the 33rd Annual Spring Fire School at the Brayton Fire Training Field.

On March 8-15, over 250 students will train in each of the major emergency response disciplines of firefighting, hazardous materials, and rescue.

“It’s a specialized week of training where we have customers from rural volunteer fire department to large metro departments to industrial facilities such as chemical plants and refineries coming together for a common goal; to become more proficient in their jobs as an emergency responder,” said Gordon Lohmeyer, Division Director of TEEX-ESTI.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place during the school.

“During this year’s Spring School, we will observe precautions due to COVID-19 concerns such as daily health screening of participants and guests, wearing of masks while indoors or when social distancing cannot be maintained while outdoors, practice good personal hygiene, follow social distancing guidance and most importantly by making a commitment to keep each other safe,” said Lohmeyer.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, Blanch Steward, 71, of Navasota is in critical condition.
Navasota man hit by train in critical condition, according to police
Here’s what some businesses are planning to do based on reports gathered from across the state....
Some retail, grocery stores in Texas will still require face masks after mandate expires
Local hospitals respond to Gov. Abbott ending mask mandate
Three of Gov. Greg Abbott’s four coronavirus medical advisers say they weren’t directly consulted prior to lifting mask mandate
Katherine Banks was announced as the lone finalist for President of Texas A&M University
Texas A&M names M. Katherine Banks lone finalist for Presidency

Latest News

Amber Alert for Adeline Paige Welch
College Station Police Department looking for missing toddler, local Amber Alert issued
Truck driver injured in crash on I-45 (Madisonville PD Photo)
Truck driver taken to hospital after crash on Interstate 45
A "Heat Advisory" is a term that will soon not be eliminated from the National Weather Service...
National Weather Service to discontinue “Advisory” messaging by 2024
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
5 COVID-19 deaths reported, 114 new cases