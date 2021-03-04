TEEX to host annual spring fire training school

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX) Emergency Services Training Institute (ESTI) is set to host the 33rd Annual Spring Fire School at the Brayton Fire Training Field.

On March 8-15, over 250 students will train in each of the major emergency response disciplines of firefighting, hazardous materials, and rescue.

“It’s a specialized week of training where we have customers from rural volunteer fire department to large metro departments to industrial facilities such as chemical plants and refineries coming together for a common goal; to become more proficient in their jobs as an emergency responder,” said Gordon Lohmeyer, Division Director of TEEX-ESTI.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place during the school.

“During this year’s Spring School, we will observe precautions due to COVID-19 concerns such as daily health screening of participants and guests, wearing of masks while indoors or when social distancing cannot be maintained while outdoors, practice good personal hygiene, follow social distancing guidance and most importantly by making a commitment to keep each other safe,” said Lohmeyer.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.