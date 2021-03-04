Advertisement

Texas A&M Volleyball Hosts the Alabama Friday and Saturday at Reed Arena

Texas A&M Volleyball
Texas A&M Volleyball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M volleyball hosts its first matches of the spring season at Reed Arena against Alabama on Friday and Saturday. The Aggies enter the weekend with a 6-4 record after their sweep at South Carolina while Alabama holds a 6-10 record after defeating Mississippi State twice this past weekend. Friday and Saturday’s games will both be aired on SEC Network+ with first serve slated for 6:00 p.m. (CT).

Friday’s match has been designated are the annual Dig Pink Match to benefit The Side-Out Foundation’s 2020-21 Dig Pink Movement. The Dig Pink Movement helps support the stage IV breast cancer community. All proceeds will go to the Side-Out Foundation. We encourage fans to wear pink in support of the cause. Please visit [12thman.com/DigPink]12thman.com/DigPink to donate today.

The Aggies kicked off the spring portion of their schedule with a midweek sweep at South Carolina. London Austin-Roark, Lauren Davis, and Morgan Christon recorded double-digit kills to lead the Maroon & White to victory in match one. In match two, A&M freshman Claire Jeter stood out with a career-high seven kills. Lauren Davis and Morgan Christon both compiled 12 kills, reaching double figures in both matches in Columbia.

The Crimson Tide, led by Head Coach Lindsey Devine, head to Bryan-College Station after topping Mississippi State 3-1 on Friday and Saturday of last week. At the net, Riley Fisbeck spearheads the Alabama attack with 387 assists this season while junior outside hitter Abby Marjama’s 218 kills lead the Crimson Tide. Libero and defensive specialist Madelyn St. Germain has registered a team-best 218 digs.

The Aggies have won two straight and four of the last five matches against Alabama. Texas A&M maintains a 10-4 record in the all-time series against Alabama with a 6-1 record in Bryan-College Station.

Fans are welcome to attend both matches in-person. For the most up-to-date information on the Reed Arena gameday experience, visit gameday.12thman.com/volleyball.

TICKET INFORMATION

Admission will be free and seating for each game will be granted on a first-come, first-serve basis depending on availability under Reed Arena’s reduced capacity restrictions. Spectators are asked to leave two seats between their party and other spectators seated on the same row.

MASK POLICY

Per Texas A&M University and Southeastern Conference rules, face coverings (over the nose and mouth) will be required at all times except while stopped to eat and drink. Staff will be prepared to provide assistance and enforce the face covering requirement. Not complying may result in removal from the venue.

Most Read

Police say the victim, Blanch Steward, 71, of Navasota is in critical condition.
Navasota man hit by train in critical condition, according to police
Here’s what some businesses are planning to do based on reports gathered from across the state....
Some retail, grocery stores in Texas will still require face masks after mandate expires
Local hospitals respond to Gov. Abbott ending mask mandate
Three of Gov. Greg Abbott’s four coronavirus medical advisers say they weren’t directly consulted prior to lifting mask mandate
Katherine Banks was announced as the lone finalist for President of Texas A&M University
Texas A&M names M. Katherine Banks lone finalist for Presidency

Latest News

Gittens, Mu Garner USTFCCCA Regional Athlete of the Year Honors
Texas A&M Tennis
No. 11 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Takes on No. 23 Mississippi State and No. 24 Ole Miss this Weekend
Aggies lose close one in first game back after 32 days
Texas A&M Baseball
Aggies get pair of key bases-loaded hits to beat Incarnate Word