Texas A&M Volleyball Hosts the Alabama Friday and Saturday at Reed Arena

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M volleyball hosts its first matches of the spring season at Reed Arena against Alabama on Friday and Saturday. The Aggies enter the weekend with a 6-4 record after their sweep at South Carolina while Alabama holds a 6-10 record after defeating Mississippi State twice this past weekend. Friday and Saturday’s games will both be aired on SEC Network+ with first serve slated for 6:00 p.m. (CT).

Friday’s match has been designated are the annual Dig Pink Match to benefit The Side-Out Foundation’s 2020-21 Dig Pink Movement. The Dig Pink Movement helps support the stage IV breast cancer community. All proceeds will go to the Side-Out Foundation. We encourage fans to wear pink in support of the cause. Please visit [12thman.com/DigPink]12thman.com/DigPink to donate today.

The Aggies kicked off the spring portion of their schedule with a midweek sweep at South Carolina. London Austin-Roark, Lauren Davis, and Morgan Christon recorded double-digit kills to lead the Maroon & White to victory in match one. In match two, A&M freshman Claire Jeter stood out with a career-high seven kills. Lauren Davis and Morgan Christon both compiled 12 kills, reaching double figures in both matches in Columbia.

The Crimson Tide, led by Head Coach Lindsey Devine, head to Bryan-College Station after topping Mississippi State 3-1 on Friday and Saturday of last week. At the net, Riley Fisbeck spearheads the Alabama attack with 387 assists this season while junior outside hitter Abby Marjama’s 218 kills lead the Crimson Tide. Libero and defensive specialist Madelyn St. Germain has registered a team-best 218 digs.

The Aggies have won two straight and four of the last five matches against Alabama. Texas A&M maintains a 10-4 record in the all-time series against Alabama with a 6-1 record in Bryan-College Station.

Fans are welcome to attend both matches in-person. For the most up-to-date information on the Reed Arena gameday experience, visit gameday.12thman.com/volleyball.

