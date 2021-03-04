Treat of the Day: Brenham ISD dance teams

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham High School Belles and Brenham Junior High School Brenadiers are on a roll! During their most recent competition in Fredericksburg, both teams brought home wins.

This is not the first win for the Brenadiers who recently won Grand Champion at a previous competition

The Belles won Best in Class for Jazz, the Judge’s Choice Award for Lyrical, and the Platinum Sweepstakes Award for scoring a 95 or better.

The Brenadiers won Outstanding Showmanship for Pom, the Platinum Sweepstakes Award, and Grand Champions overall.

Individual winners for the Belles include a 2nd Place finish for soloist Julissa Guerrero, a 1st Place showing for soloist Brynn Planto, and the AJC Founders Award went to Madeline Coston.

Individual winners for the Belles include Skyler Amann and Olivia Pattison who tied a 3rd Place finish in the soloist category, a 2nd Place finish for soloist Graceyn Stroech, a 1st Place Duet finish for Mia Espinoza and Cheyenne Ortiz, and Graceyn Stroech also took home the AJC Founders Award.

