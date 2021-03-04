Advertisement

Truck driver taken to hospital after crash on Interstate 45

Madisonville police believe the driver’s injuries were not life threatening
Truck driver injured in crash on I-45 (Madisonville PD Photo)
By Heather Falls
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Police Department is investigating a Thursday morning crash on Interstate 45.

It happened at mile marker 142.

According to Chief Herbert Gilbert, a driver told officers the truck had a blowout prior to the accident.

Authorities said the truck driver was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

The accident is under investigation.

