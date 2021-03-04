Truck driver taken to hospital after crash on Interstate 45
Madisonville police believe the driver’s injuries were not life threatening
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Police Department is investigating a Thursday morning crash on Interstate 45.
It happened at mile marker 142.
According to Chief Herbert Gilbert, a driver told officers the truck had a blowout prior to the accident.
Authorities said the truck driver was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
The accident is under investigation.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.