Truck driver taken to hospital after crash on Interstate 45

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Police Department is investigating a Thursday morning crash on Interstate 45.

It happened at mile marker 142.

According to Chief Herbert Gilbert, a driver told officers the truck had a blowout prior to the accident.

Authorities said the truck driver was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

The accident is under investigation.

