Volunteers still needed at Brazos Center vaccination hub

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County vaccination taskforce continues looking for volunteers as more COVID-19 vaccines get distributed throughout the Brazos Valley.

In the last month, thousands of volunteers have made mass vaccination efforts possible at the Brazos Center hub.

Nearly 200 volunteers are assigned with different jobs to help every day the hub is open.

Officials say the need for volunteers will increase as new components are added like the drive-thru vaccinating.

High priority needs include:

Spanish speakers

Data entry/registration (computer competent)

Vaccine administrators (medical license or experience required)

Still, officials say there is something for everyone if you’re interested in volunteering they will utilize your skills.

