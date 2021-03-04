Advertisement

Volunteers still needed at Brazos Center vaccination hub

Nearly 200 volunteers are assigned with different jobs to help every day the hub is open.
Volunteers range from vaccinators to parking and traffic directors.
Volunteers range from vaccinators to parking and traffic directors.(KBTX)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County vaccination taskforce continues looking for volunteers as more COVID-19 vaccines get distributed throughout the Brazos Valley.

In the last month, thousands of volunteers have made mass vaccination efforts possible at the Brazos Center hub.

Nearly 200 volunteers are assigned with different jobs to help every day the hub is open.

Officials say the need for volunteers will increase as new components are added like the drive-thru vaccinating.

High priority needs include:

  • Spanish speakers
  • Data entry/registration (computer competent)
  • Vaccine administrators (medical license or experience required)

Still, officials say there is something for everyone if you’re interested in volunteering they will utilize your skills.

To find out more about volunteering at the Brazos Center vaccination hub click here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, Blanch Steward, 71, of Navasota is in critical condition.
Navasota man hit by train in critical condition, according to police
Here’s what some businesses are planning to do based on reports gathered from across the state....
Some retail, grocery stores in Texas will still require face masks after mandate expires
Local hospitals respond to Gov. Abbott ending mask mandate
Three of Gov. Greg Abbott’s four coronavirus medical advisers say they weren’t directly consulted prior to lifting mask mandate
Katherine Banks was announced as the lone finalist for President of Texas A&M University
Texas A&M names M. Katherine Banks lone finalist for Presidency

Latest News

Vaccination
Madison County working to vaccinate homebound seniors through state program
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 3/4
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 3/4
Amber Alert for Adeline Paige Welch
College Station Police Department looking for missing toddler, statewide Amber Alert issued
Truck driver injured in crash on I-45 (Madisonville PD Photo)
Truck driver taken to hospital after crash on Interstate 45