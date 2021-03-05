9th annual Texas Birthday Bash underway in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Historic downtown Navasota will host the 9th annual Texas Birthday Bash. The two-day family-friendly event will feature concerts from some of the largest names in Texas Music along with made-in-Texas food, crafts and so much more.

The Texas Birthday Bash event celebrates the Texas Declaration of Independence signed on March 2, 1836.

Other featured events include a cancer awareness car show and Wreaths Across America traveling museum. Gates open on Friday at 5:00 p.m.

Today is the day!!!🤠 Just a reminder, gates will open and shuttles will run starting at 5 p.m. from Navasota High School... Posted by Texas Birthday Bash on Friday, March 5, 2021

Parking is limited in downtown Navasota, there will be free shuttles running from Navasota High School, Santa’s Wonderland in College Station, and the VFW in Navasota.

#TexasPride & #TexasHeritage will be on full display this weekend at the 9th annual #TexasBirthdayBash in #Navasota. I’ll have a behind the scenes look and speak with vendors and @VisitNavasota officials tonight on @KBTXNews 3 at 6 p.m #ProudlyIndependent pic.twitter.com/Hp70ewE5I0 — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) March 5, 2021

More information can be found at Texasbirthdaybash.com.

