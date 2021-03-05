Advertisement

9th annual Texas Birthday Bash underway in Navasota

Celebrating Texas Independence with Texas sized family fun
Texas Birthday Bash
Texas Birthday Bash(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Historic downtown Navasota will host the 9th annual Texas Birthday Bash. The two-day family-friendly event will feature concerts from some of the largest names in Texas Music along with made-in-Texas food, crafts and so much more.

The Texas Birthday Bash event celebrates the Texas Declaration of Independence signed on March 2, 1836.

Other featured events include a cancer awareness car show and Wreaths Across America traveling museum. Gates open on Friday at 5:00 p.m.

Today is the day!!!🤠 Just a reminder, gates will open and shuttles will run starting at 5 p.m. from Navasota High School...

Posted by Texas Birthday Bash on Friday, March 5, 2021

Parking is limited in downtown Navasota, there will be free shuttles running from Navasota High School, Santa’s Wonderland in College Station, and the VFW in Navasota.

More information can be found at Texasbirthdaybash.com.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources tell KBTX that the missing 3-year-old was located west of Oklahoma City.
Amber Alert update: Missing College Station child found in Oklahoma
Bryan police are searching for Dequinton Adams, 15.
UPDATE: Bryan police confirm missing teenager has been found safe
Three of Gov. Greg Abbott’s four coronavirus medical advisers say they weren’t directly consulted prior to lifting mask mandate
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
5 COVID-19 deaths reported, 114 new cases
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A dirt bike pursuit Wednesday in the city of Navasota.
Navasota police searching for man after dirt bike pursuit

Latest News

Dan Daniel had someone file a fraudulent unemployment claim on his behalf in February.
College Station business owner warns about unemployment scams
Blinn College to keep COVID-19 guidelines in place
Texas A&M System to keep COVID-19 protocols in place for remainder of spring semester
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Six COVID-19 deaths reported, over 1,000 active cases