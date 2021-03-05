Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Bam Bam

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bam Bam is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for March 5, 2021. He’s a one-year-old Retriever, Labrador/Mix. Shelter employees say Bam Bam loves walks and weekend adventures. He’s described as the life of the party and a pup that’s willing to do anything for a treat.

“He has a good bark that he likes to chat with you about most anything anytime of the day. He’s got a lot of energy. So his dream family is going to have a nice yard with a fence to keep him in that yard,” said Darby McKenzie with Aggieland Humane Society.

Bam Bam is neutered and ready to be adopted. You can fill out his adoption application form online or in person during Aggieland Humane’s regular business hours.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.