Blinn College to keep COVID-19 guidelines in place

“The health and safety of all Blinn employees, students, and guests remains the College District’s top priority”
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the statewide mask mandate will no longer be in effect starting next Wednesday, making school districts and higher education institutions decide what protections to keep in place.

The Blinn College District announced Friday afternoon they will continue to utilize its Back With Blinn COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, including the requirement to wear a face covering, class modalities, social distancing, and occupancy limitations through the spring semester.

“The health and safety of all Blinn employees, students, and guests remains the College District’s top priority. I would like to thank the members of our campus communities for their ongoing vigilance and support, and wish each of you continued health and success this semester,” said a release.

