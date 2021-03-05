Brazos Center vaccination hub set to officially launch website on Monday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Center vaccination hub will officially launch a new website dedicated to scheduling vaccination appointments on Monday at 10 a.m.

You can click here now or go to https://brazoshub.com/ to view the site. According to hub officials, there will be a button on that home screen allowing people to register when the site goes live Monday morning.

Everyone still on the St. Joseph waiting list will receive an email invitation to schedule an appointment by Friday morning.

Hub officials say the site will also be a resource to answer frequently asked questions.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.