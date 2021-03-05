Brazos County hub to begin drive-thru vaccinations next week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County vaccination hub will begin a drive-thru vaccination site next week.

The drive-thru is located in the back parking lot of the Brazos Center. When you arrive, you’ll still check-in and then drive through the outdoor site.

Organizers say they have set it up so that those who are getting their first dose will have that done inside, and the second doses outside.

Once the vaccine is given, you will drive through the site, park in the parking lot, and wait there for about 10 minutes for the observation period.

VACCINE UPDATE: Take a look at the new drive-thru vaccination site set up in the parking lot of the Brazos Center. This is a part of the hub here in Brazos County, and will open next Thursday! @KBTXNews pic.twitter.com/IIZQfGheI9 — Kendall Hogan (@KBTXKendall) March 5, 2021

Incident commander Tradd Mills says they decided to implement a drive-thru to make sure they can still social distance inside, but also push out as many vaccines as possible.

Brazos County Hub Supervisor Jim Stewart says that they set up the second dose site Thursday afternoon, and did a run-through Friday morning.

While talking about the run-through, Mills described it as wildly successful, as they were able to give out more vaccines in a shorter amount of time.

So far, this hub has been able to give out more than 24,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since opening up one month ago.

