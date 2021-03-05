Bryan Vikings win Classic opener with 5-1 win over Cy Park
The Bryan Vikings opened up the Brazos Valley Bombers Classic with a 5-1 win over Cy Park. Mason Ruiz picked up the win on the mound to improve to 2-0 on the season. Ruiz struck out nine, walked two hitters, and allowed 3 hits.
Leading hitters for the Vikings were: Kyle Kubichek who went 2-3 with 2 RBI, Reid Russ was 1-2, Ben Torres was 1-3 with an RBI.
The Vikings are back in action on Friday night at 7 pm vs. Klein Cain at Bombers Field.