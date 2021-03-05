Crash at Wellborn Road, Southwest Parkway diverting traffic
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are working a crash that happened at Wellborn Road and Southwest Parkway.
CSPD says northbound Wellborn is being diverted at Harvey Mitchell and Southwest Parkway is being diverted into the Woodlands Apartment Parking lot.
Police are asking everyone to avoid the area
