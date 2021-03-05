Advertisement

Crash at Wellborn Road, Southwest Parkway diverting traffic

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area
(WDBJ)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are working a crash that happened at Wellborn Road and Southwest Parkway.

CSPD says northbound Wellborn is being diverted at Harvey Mitchell and Southwest Parkway is being diverted into the Woodlands Apartment Parking lot.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources tell KBTX that the missing 3-year-old was located west of Oklahoma City.
Amber Alert update: Missing College Station child found in Oklahoma
Bryan police are searching for Dequinton Adams, 15.
UPDATE: Bryan police confirm missing teenager has been found safe
Three of Gov. Greg Abbott’s four coronavirus medical advisers say they weren’t directly consulted prior to lifting mask mandate
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
5 COVID-19 deaths reported, 114 new cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Six COVID-19 deaths reported, over 1,000 active cases

Latest News

Will Park is planning to run 48 miles in over two days.
Texas A&M Graduate Student doing special run to support SARC
Bam Bam is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for March 5, 2021.
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Bam Bam
Reserve at Cottonwood Creek will host its first wedding at the end of May.
New event venue in Bryan hosting open house
Texas Birthday Bash
9th annual Texas Birthday Bash underway in Navasota