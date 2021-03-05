Advertisement

ERCOT CEO will not receive severance pay despite being fired without cause

Recently terminated ERCOT President and CEO will not receive severance pay after being fired Wednesday night,
ERCOT CEO Bill Magness(TEXAS TRIBUNE)
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness will not seek or accept severance pay according to a press release sent out Thursday evening.

The board of directors for the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) issued Magness a 60-day termination notice at a meeting Wednesday night.

Earlier on Thursday, it was revealed that Magness’s dismissal was classified as termination without cause. Under the terms of his contract, Magness would have been entitled to more than $800,000 in severance pay, according to an employment contract provided by ERCOT. You can view his contract by clicking here. Magness willingly agreed to allow ERCOT to share the details of his employment contract. ERCOT typically does not share personnel records according to a company official.

ERCOT will hold a special meeting tomorrow, Friday, Mar. 5, to review a letter from Magness outlining an initial priority list of improvement items that the organization will begin immediately addressing. That meeting begins at 1 P.M. and can be viewed here.

