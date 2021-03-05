Advertisement

Feel Good Friday: Thai naval officers save cats from burning boat

By Tre Jones
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BANGKOK, Thailand (KBTX) - Animal lovers worldwide are cheering the heroism of Thai sailors who saved four cats trapped on a sinking boat.

The vessel was on fire and had been abandoned - its crew members were rescued. The sailors were examining the capsized boat for oil spills and saw the cats on board.

One of the sailors plunged into the water and swam roughly fifty feet to the boat. He rescued the felines, and images of the heartwarming moment exploded across social media.

