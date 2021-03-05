Friday brings quick changes as a weather maker passes by

Thursday gave us the hat trick of sunny days, but changes are afoot before we close out the week. An area of low pressure will interact with Texas a bringing a few different windows of weather to the Brazos Valley through the day Friday.

Morning : Clouds and a touch of fog greet us as we start the day. A few showers are expected to speckle the area by or shortly after sunrise. Rain chance passes the Highway 6 corridor by mid-to-late morning. It will clear the eastern reaches of the area by midday to 1pm. Rain accumulation is expected to run >0.05″.

Midday-Early Afternoon : Clouds clear as a southwest wind takes over gusting to 20mph. The combination of the two will push highs to the mid and upper 70s quickly. Enjoyable but breezy

Late Afternoon-Evening: Wind gusts pick up to 25mph or higher as winds make a shift to the north and northwest. Another small round of isolated rain to a stray rumble cannot be ruled out between 4pm and 6pm, but overall odds are low. Scattered to mostly cloudy skies are expected by evening as temperatures cool to the 50s by 8pm - 10pm.

This cold front will drop temperatures 10° to 15° as we start the weekend. Saturday brings a healthy mix of clouds and sun overhead and highs in the mid-60s. Expect a breeze to make it feel a touch colder as they blow through from the north-northeast at 10-15, gusting to 25mph at times.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% - 30% chance for rain. High: 78. Wind: SW becoming NW 10-15 mph, gusting 20-25+ mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 48. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High: 65. Wind: NNE 10-15 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Mainly clear. Low: 44. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

