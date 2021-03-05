Advertisement

Hearne High School continues renovation process after water damage from winter storm

The district is determined to make the best of the situation
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) -Nearly two weeks after a winter freeze wreaked havoc across the state, Hearne ISD is working hard to restore Hearne High School after it suffered from major water damage. According to Jay Davis, Executive Director of operations for Hearne ISD, a pipe burst, leaving most of the building under inches of water.

Davis says the damage is extensive and is estimated to cost over $3 million. The campus library, band room, classrooms, and gym suffered major water damage prompting the district to hire a company out of Houston to restore the school. The company will remove the water, sanitize the building, prevent the spread of germs and mold, and replace sheetrock and flooring.

Davis says with multiple school districts across the state suffering from some type of damage Hearne is fortunate to find a company that can quickly come and start the remediation process.

“They’re estimating the restoration process will be three to four weeks, so we have about two weeks left of that, and at that point, they will begin the reconstruction,” said Davis. “Once they got the water out of the building, they began drying everything; they have large pipes all the way through the building, drying everything out.”

District superintendent Dr. Adrian Johnson says he considers the damage just a temporary setback. He says the pandemic has already placed the district in a position of utilizing online learning. The situation is more inconvenient for the students that benefit from in-person learning, said Johnson. Despite the challenges, Johnson says they will make the best of the situation.

“Our students are resilient, they’re tough, they’re strong, we’re going to get through this together,” said Johnson. “Because we’re already working on using virtual technology to teach our students online, it hasn’t really had that great of impact at this time.”

Hearne ISD Parents and Guardians, Here is the information for school for tomorrow - Wednesday, February 24,...

Posted by Hearne High School on Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Davis says he estimates that some students could return to campus in the next few weeks, but the overall renovation should be completed before starting the new school year in August.

“We hope to be finished with construction by Aug. 1, and the gym floor will actually be finished in mid-July,” said Davis. “I think the kids will be excited to come back to a very fresh, newly painted, new floor, very nice building.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, Blanch Steward, 71, of Navasota is in critical condition.
Navasota man hit by train in critical condition, according to police
Amber Alert for Adeline Paige Welch
College Station Police Department looking for missing toddler, statewide Amber Alert issued
Here’s what some businesses are planning to do based on reports gathered from across the state....
Some retail, grocery stores in Texas will still require face masks after mandate expires
Three of Gov. Greg Abbott’s four coronavirus medical advisers say they weren’t directly consulted prior to lifting mask mandate
Bryan police are searching for Dequinton Adams, 15.
UPDATE: Bryan police confirm missing teenager has been found safe

Latest News

Thursday Evening Weather Update 3/4
Thursday Evening Weather Update 3/4
Treat of the Day: Bryan Noon Lions Club Student of the Month
Treat of the Day: Bryan Noon Lions Club Student of the Month
Local woman's vehicle missing a catalytic converter after it was stolen Monday.
Local community steps up to help OnRamp client after catalytic converter stolen
Brazos Center vaccination hub set to launch new website.
Brazos Center vaccination hub set to officially launch website on Monday