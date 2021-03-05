Advertisement

Kats get offensive, blast Rice 12-4 Baseball

Sam Houston Baseball
Sam Houston Baseball(KBTX)
By Sam Houston State University Athletic Communications
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas -- The Sam Houston offense came alive on Friday morning as the Bearkats blasted Rice, 12-4, to kick off the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic at Minute Maid Park. The Kats (2-4) put an end to a 3-game losing skid in resounding fashion, scoring in six separate innings with six hitters finishing with multi-hit games.

Gavin Johnson led everyone with a career-high four RBI on a pair of hits, while Anthony MacKenzie smashed his first career home run. In all, Sam Houston finished with a dozen hits and even walked seven times.

Three of those free passes came from Colton Cowser who reached base in five of six trips to the plate, adding a double and a single. Corbin Vines had his first 3-hit game as a Bearkat, while Christian Smith had a pair of hits and an RBI. Jack Rogers also had two hits and two RBI in addition to two runs scored.

All that came in support of starter Tyler Davis who looked outstanding in his second outing of the year. Davis struck out five and did not walk a batter thru 6.0 innings for his second win of the year, only allowing a pair of runs on a 2-run homer by Guy Galiday in the fourth inning.

The Bearkats continue the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. vs No. 10 Texas Tech in the Kats’ first meeting with the Red Raiders since the 2017 Lubbock Regional. Matt Dillard will get the start for SHSU against Texas Tech lefty Patrick Montverde. The game can be watched on AT&T SportsNet as well as Astros.com and MLB.com.

