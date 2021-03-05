Most Friday night plans in good shape, beautiful weekend ahead

As an area of low pressure continues to push south and east through East Texas Friday afternoon, the sunshine has returned for the western half of the area, cranking afternoon temperatures into the upper 70s. While most of us have sat dry this afternoon, the cloud cover returns this evening on the back side of this system with a quick shower/rumble not off the table. While we still think this is unlikely, the Storm Prediction Center still has those in the eastern half of the Brazos Valley (basically I-45 and points east) under a low-end severe potential for a few gusty winds and hail if a storm develops. This is not overly concerning (and again a very low-end potential), but will be something that we keep eyes on this evening out east. Other than that -- temperatures fall through the 60s and eventually into the upper 50s for Friday night plans, with a breezy north wind at times.

This north wind sets us up for a fantastic weekend ahead. Thermometers climb into the upper 60s Saturday after starting the morning off in the upper 40s. Expect a breeze to make it feel a touch colder as it blows from the northeast at 10-15, gusting to 25mph at times. The first half of the weekend starts with a touch more cloud cover before more sunshine returns for the afternoon hours and sticks with us into Sunday, where afternoon highs will make a run for the 70 degree mark. Overall -- a gorgeous weekend with a great feel is in store!

Isolated rain chances return next week as moisture pumps back into the Brazos Valley. Afternoon highs warm into a spring-like feel, potentially reaching for the 80s by the midweek. Stay tuned!

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 48. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, then becoming sunny. High: 67. Wind: NE 10-15 mph, gusting 25 mph+.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 43. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 70. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

