New event venue in Bryan hosting open house

Reserve at Cottonwood Creek is located in Downtown Bryan
Reserve at Cottonwood Creek will host its first wedding at the end of May.
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Reserve at Cottonwood Creek will host an open house Saturday and Sunday as they prepare to host weddings and events in Bryan.

The public is encouraged to book a tour of the property located at 501 West 31st St. in Downtown Bryan from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The business kicked off construction in the fall.

Despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent lifts on COVID-19 mandates, the Reserve at Cottonwood Creek will still have guidelines in place.

We have a FULL WEEKEND in store! Kicking off First Friday with a SNEAK PEEK before the kickoff weekend of our Open...

Posted by Reserve at Cottonwood Creek on Thursday, March 4, 2021

