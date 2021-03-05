New event venue in Bryan hosting open house

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Reserve at Cottonwood Creek will host an open house Saturday and Sunday as they prepare to host weddings and events in Bryan.

The public is encouraged to book a tour of the property located at 501 West 31st St. in Downtown Bryan from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The business kicked off construction in the fall.

Despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent lifts on COVID-19 mandates, the Reserve at Cottonwood Creek will still have guidelines in place.

