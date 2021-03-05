Advertisement

New luxury picnic company brings new meaning to picnic

Leave your picnic basket at home and let Ready, Set, Picnic do the rest!
Ready, Set, Picnic(Fallon Appleton)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ready, Set, Picnic is a new business in Bryan College Station that is elevating your classic picnic.

The company has a variety of packages at different price points that also give customers unique experiences.

Each picnic is 2 hours long, includes set up and clean up, water-resistant tarp + sheets, blankets and pillows, candle setting, plates, silverware, placemats, and more.

Our “You + Me” picnic package for two is our basic starting package. But we also provide two different add-on packages!...

The business has a variety of locations where they set up picnics. Some of these locations include Wolf Pen Creek Park, Central Park, and Gabbard Park. They will even set up a picnic in your backyard or living room. According to Ready, Set, Picnic, guests can request a specific spot if it’s within a 15-mile driving radius.

To book a picnic with Ready, Set, Picnic, click here.

Ready, Set, Picnic has COVID-19 measures in place. When setting up a site, employees wear gloves and masks. All equipment they use is fully sanitized and cleaned, according to, Ready, Set, Picnic.

