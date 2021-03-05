New luxury picnic company brings new meaning to picnic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ready, Set, Picnic is a new business in Bryan College Station that is elevating your classic picnic.

The company has a variety of packages at different price points that also give customers unique experiences.

Each picnic is 2 hours long, includes set up and clean up, water-resistant tarp + sheets, blankets and pillows, candle setting, plates, silverware, placemats, and more.

Our “You + Me” picnic package for two is our basic starting package. But we also provide two different add-on packages!... Posted by Ready, Set, Picnic on Tuesday, January 19, 2021

The business has a variety of locations where they set up picnics. Some of these locations include Wolf Pen Creek Park, Central Park, and Gabbard Park. They will even set up a picnic in your backyard or living room. According to Ready, Set, Picnic, guests can request a specific spot if it’s within a 15-mile driving radius.

Ready, Set, Picnic has COVID-19 measures in place. When setting up a site, employees wear gloves and masks. All equipment they use is fully sanitized and cleaned, according to, Ready, Set, Picnic.

