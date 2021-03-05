Nonprofit works to build relationships between students and police

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A national nonprofit is working to help build relationships between students and law enforcement.

The BamFam Foundation helps children discover and learn sports with Pro players by providing a educational atmosphere through the use of team sports.

The organization was in College Station this week to work with A&M Consolidated football players and the College Station Department.

The two groups ran drills, played games and got to share experiences with one another.

For more information on the BamFam Foundation and how to get involved click here.

