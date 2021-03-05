Advertisement

Restaurant Report Card- March 4, 2021

Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses.

A "No Score" (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections.

P/S or permit suspension happens after a restaurant scores lower than a 70 or if the Health Department deems the restaurant a health risk. A massive infestation of insects or no hot water will automatically close a restaurant down.

Keep in mind, every restaurant in the county must post their most recent score near the entrance of the eatery. Look for a yellow sheet of paper in a frame next time you go into a restaurant. There, you’ll see how the place you’re about to eat at did on their score.

How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District
How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District(Brazos County Health District)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources tell KBTX that the missing 3-year-old was located west of Oklahoma City.
Amber Alert update: Missing College Station child found in Oklahoma
Police say the victim, Blanch Steward, 71, of Navasota is in critical condition.
Navasota man hit by train in critical condition, according to police
Here’s what some businesses are planning to do based on reports gathered from across the state....
Some retail, grocery stores in Texas will still require face masks after mandate expires
Three of Gov. Greg Abbott’s four coronavirus medical advisers say they weren’t directly consulted prior to lifting mask mandate
Bryan police are searching for Dequinton Adams, 15.
UPDATE: Bryan police confirm missing teenager has been found safe

Latest News

Members of the planning & zoning commission proved to be just as split in their support of the...
Planning & Zoning Commission just as split over proposed ROO in College Station
Local community steps up to help OnRamp client after catalytic converter stolen
Local community steps up to help OnRamp client after catalytic converter stolen
Restaurant Report Card- February 25, 2021
Restaurant Report Card- March 4, 2021
Senior season family affair for Texas A&M's Ciera Johnson
Senior season family affair for Texas A&M's Ciera Johnson