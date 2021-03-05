Rudder completes perfect day at Killeen ISD Tournament

KILLEEN, Texas -- Rudder went 2 and 0 on the day in the Killeen ISD tournament. Beat Harker Heights (6A) 14-1. Trent Tompkins had the win striking out 11 while giving up 2 hits.

Offensively Trent Tompkins, logan Bosley, AJ Hernandez had good days. Chris Benavidez hit 2 home runs in the game.

The first one breaking up a close game.

In the second game beat Waco high (6A) 11-1. Chris Benavidez got the win striking out 9 in 3 innings. Brayton Davis finished the last 2 innings giving up zero runs.

Benavidez also hit another home run in this game to give him 3 home runs on the day. Juan Martinez had a rbi triple. Logan Bosley, Tompkins, and AJ had hits and RBIs.