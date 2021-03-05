Six COVID-19 deaths reported, over 1,000 active cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 77 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,053 active cases.

Six new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 220 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

Two hospitalized females in their 80′s

A female in her 70′s at home

A female in her 80′s at home

A female in her 90′s at home

A male in his 90′s at home

16,450 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

49 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,739 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 249 active probable cases and there have been 3,490 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 17,723. There have been 188,009 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 94 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 79 percent.

Currently, there are 32 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 632 staffed hospital beds with 56 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 6 available ICU beds and 81 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 48 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 37 1,847 1,780 30 4,817 2,023 Brazos 1,053 17,723 16,450 220 28,302 10,322 Burleson 225 2,215 1,954 36 2,554 830 Grimes 352 3,440 3,026 62 3,200 1,251 Houston 68 1,555 1,445 42 2,102 1,080 Lee 211 2,028 1,781 36 1,802 708 Leon 143 1,542 1,360 27 1,598 684 Madison 156 1,880 1,697 40 1,005 413 Milam 37 2,368 2,331 40 2,866 1,619 Montgomery 2,659 46,058 22,985 247 65,613 41,530 Robertson 197 2,019 1,784 38 2,070 808 San Jacinto 189 1,021 804 28 2,379 1,574 Trinity 65 667 580 22 1,906 1,513 Walker 87 8,470 8,267 116 5,534 2,861 Waller 82 3,508 3,386 40 4,232 2,264 Washington 431 3,681 3,166 84 6,074 2,845

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 40 new cases and 395 active cases on March 2.

Currently, the university has reported 3,052 positive cases since the week of Jan. 9, 2021. 9.1 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on March 5, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 152,267 active cases and 2,458,818 recoveries. There have been 2,671,442 total cases reported and 23,393,254 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 43,878 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 3,911,642 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 2,177,635 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 7,611,575 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 355,065 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on March 4 at 1:55 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

