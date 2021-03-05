Texas A&M baseball to open 3 game series against New Mexico State starting Friday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies continue their season-long 10-game homestand with a weekend series against the New Mexico State Aggies on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park starting Friday at 6:30 p.m.

The series wraps up with games at 2 p.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Texas A&M head coach Rob Childress enters the fray with 599 career wins. Of the over 50 active coaches with 600 Division I wins, a victory Friday would make Coach Childress the second-fastest SEC coach to reach the plateau and the eighth-fastest coach in the nation.

The games are available for viewing on SEC Network +. SEC Network + provides digital-only events to SEC Network subscribers through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on smartphones, computers, tablets, and connected devices (Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360, and Xbox One). The games air on SportsRadio 1150 and/or 93.7 The Zone with Andrew Monaco, Will Johnson, and Scott Clendenin on the calls.

This season, the Maroon & White have recorded double-digits in the strikeout column in nine of the 10 games and they rank ninth in the country with 13.0 strikeouts per nine innings. Among active players with over 75.0 innings pitched Chris Weber ranks 16th in the nation with 11.08 strikeouts per nine innings while Chandler Jozwiak ranks 32nd (10.60). Joseph Menefee has struck out 17 of the 21 batters he has faced in 2021, including 17 of the 19 outs he has recorded. In 6.1 innings, he has yielded just one hit and one walk to go with the 17 Ks.

Texas A&M enters the weekend leading the nation with 68 walks. Zane Schmidt leads the team and ranks third in the SEC and 15th in the nation with nine walks. Bryce Blaum and Will Frizzell check-in with seven apiece to rank 10th in the SEC.

The Aggies have not yielded a first-inning run in 2021, outscoring opponents, 15-0. The Maroon & White are outscoring foes 42-6 in the first frame the last two seasons. In the first inning of their 10 games, Texas A&M pitchers have struck out 20 of the 36 batters they have faced and their holding opponents to a .097 batting average.

The teams have met three times previously, with Texas A&M holding the all-time series lead 3-0. The Maroon & White met for the first time with New Mexico State in 2020 for a three-game weekend series. In the series, Texas A&M outscored New Mexico State 31-10.

TEXAS A&M AGGIES (6-4) vs. NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES (1-3)Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park (6,100) • College Station, Texas PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

• FRIDAY: #37 Dustin Saenz (Sr., LHP, 1-1, 4.22) vs. TBA

• SATURDAY: #32 Bryce Miller (Sr., RHP, 1-0, 4.15) vs. TBA

• SUNDAY: #21 Jonathan Childress (So., LHP, 0-1, 0.84) vs. TBA

SCHEDULE

Friday, 6:32 p.m. • Saturday, 2:02 p.m. • Sunday, 1:02 p.m.

RADIO

SportsRadio 1150/93.7 The Zone • Andrew Monaco, Will Johnson & Scott Clendenin

LIVE VIDEO

SEC Network + (WatchESPN credentials required through cable provider)

LIVE AUDIO

RadioAggieland.com

LIVE STATS

tamu.statbroadcast.com (PCs); tamustats.com (mobile devices)

SERIES HISTORY

Texas A&M lead series vs. NMSU, 3-0