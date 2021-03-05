Advertisement

Texas A&M Graduate Student doing special run to support SARC

Will Park plans to run 48 miles in two days.
Will Park is planning to run 48 miles in over two days.
Will Park is planning to run 48 miles in over two days.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Texas A&M Graduate student is running for a good cause.

Will Park is starting an ambitious running journey Friday. He’s planning to run four miles every four hours over the next two days. He’ll be running to promote the Sexual Assault Resource Center here in town and raise money for them.

Park wanted to make a difference with his talents and got the idea from David Goggins a former NAVY SEAL who has created challenges of running 48 miles during a 48 hour period.

INTRODUCING Will Park!👏 Will is participating in @davidgoggins 4X4X48 challenge beginning this Friday, March 5th, 2021!...

Posted by Sexual Assault Resource Center on Tuesday, March 2, 2021

“God gives us all different talents so I have just a natural urge to be competitive, try to overcome challenges and so I really want to use that for good,” said Park. “And SARC, the Sexual Assault Resource Center in town is just such a great organization that wants to be a light for survivors so I really want to just help benefit them through my running and through all my effort.”

Park begins his first run at 10 p.m. Friday. To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources tell KBTX that the missing 3-year-old was located west of Oklahoma City.
Amber Alert update: Missing College Station child found in Oklahoma
Bryan police are searching for Dequinton Adams, 15.
UPDATE: Bryan police confirm missing teenager has been found safe
Three of Gov. Greg Abbott’s four coronavirus medical advisers say they weren’t directly consulted prior to lifting mask mandate
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
5 COVID-19 deaths reported, 114 new cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Six COVID-19 deaths reported, over 1,000 active cases

Latest News

Crash at Wellborn Road, Southwest Parkway diverting traffic
Bam Bam is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for March 5, 2021.
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Bam Bam
Reserve at Cottonwood Creek will host its first wedding at the end of May.
New event venue in Bryan hosting open house
Dan Daniel had someone file a fraudulent unemployment claim on his behalf in February.
College Station business owner warns about unemployment scams