Texas A&M Graduate Student doing special run to support SARC

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Texas A&M Graduate student is running for a good cause.

Will Park is starting an ambitious running journey Friday. He’s planning to run four miles every four hours over the next two days. He’ll be running to promote the Sexual Assault Resource Center here in town and raise money for them.

Park wanted to make a difference with his talents and got the idea from David Goggins a former NAVY SEAL who has created challenges of running 48 miles during a 48 hour period.

INTRODUCING Will Park!👏 Will is participating in @davidgoggins 4X4X48 challenge beginning this Friday, March 5th, 2021!... Posted by Sexual Assault Resource Center on Tuesday, March 2, 2021

“God gives us all different talents so I have just a natural urge to be competitive, try to overcome challenges and so I really want to use that for good,” said Park. “And SARC, the Sexual Assault Resource Center in town is just such a great organization that wants to be a light for survivors so I really want to just help benefit them through my running and through all my effort.”

Park begins his first run at 10 p.m. Friday. To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.