Advertisement

Texas A&M System to keep COVID-19 protocols in place for remainder of spring semester

“Based on our assessment of current conditions, this step will help us successfully complete the semester”
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Institutions and school districts across Texas have been reviewing their COVID-19 protocols and deciding what protections to keep in place after Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the statewide mask mandate will be lifted next week.

Texas A&M University System has announced they will be keeping their original plan in place until the end of the semester.

The university said that with end of the semester only 6-8 weeks away A&M system members should continue to follow the system guidance that was issued in October 2020 on testing, face coverings, classes, physical distancing, occupancy limitations, co-curricular activities, among other matters.

“Based on our assessment of current conditions, this step will help us successfully complete the semester and is consistent with Gov. Greg Abbott’s order that masking and other protocols should be decided by our institutions, not by the state,” said the release.

The university system said they anticipate being able to lift the guidance once the spring semester ends. They said all rules, procedures and practices regarding classes, travel, face coverings, testing and more will be determined locally at each institution based on their conditions. Guidance from individual institutions will be reviewed by the university system.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources tell KBTX that the missing 3-year-old was located west of Oklahoma City.
Amber Alert update: Missing College Station child found in Oklahoma
Bryan police are searching for Dequinton Adams, 15.
UPDATE: Bryan police confirm missing teenager has been found safe
Three of Gov. Greg Abbott’s four coronavirus medical advisers say they weren’t directly consulted prior to lifting mask mandate
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
5 COVID-19 deaths reported, 114 new cases
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A dirt bike pursuit Wednesday in the city of Navasota.
Navasota police searching for man after dirt bike pursuit

Latest News

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Six COVID-19 deaths reported, over 1,000 active cases
Ready, Set, Picnic
Few chances for showers today
Friday PinPoint Forecast 3/5
Ready, Set, Picnic
Luxury picnic company brings new meaning to picnic