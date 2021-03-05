Texas A&M System to keep COVID-19 protocols in place for remainder of spring semester

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Institutions and school districts across Texas have been reviewing their COVID-19 protocols and deciding what protections to keep in place after Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the statewide mask mandate will be lifted next week.

Texas A&M University System has announced they will be keeping their original plan in place until the end of the semester.

The university said that with end of the semester only 6-8 weeks away A&M system members should continue to follow the system guidance that was issued in October 2020 on testing, face coverings, classes, physical distancing, occupancy limitations, co-curricular activities, among other matters.

“Based on our assessment of current conditions, this step will help us successfully complete the semester and is consistent with Gov. Greg Abbott’s order that masking and other protocols should be decided by our institutions, not by the state,” said the release.

The university system said they anticipate being able to lift the guidance once the spring semester ends. They said all rules, procedures and practices regarding classes, travel, face coverings, testing and more will be determined locally at each institution based on their conditions. Guidance from individual institutions will be reviewed by the university system.

