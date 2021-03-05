This week’s Classroom Champion is Tyson Cornett.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Tyson Cornett. The Leon High School Senior has a 3.7 GPA, and is currently ranked in the Top 10 percent of his class.

“Tyson leads by example, he’s not very outspoken. In the classroom, I probably never here him say anything. But he always knows what’s going on. His classmates know that they can come and ask him questions, and he knows what’s happening, and how to lead them in the right direction. So he mainly leads by example, he’s not a very outspoken person.” - Malynda Watson, Teacher

“He’s got great parental support...His family’s amazing! They help us out in every way shape or form. I tell them all the time they done a really good job raising their child. Tyson’s a very, you know he’s very respectful and he’s very focused. You know he’s not a vocal leader so to speak but he definitely leads by his actions. And I don’t know that how much pressure really he ever feels. He’s been involved in so many activities from such a young age that you know. I don’t know that he ever felt a ton of pressure during football to get out there and perform, he just went out there and did it. And so, for him to handle that kind of pressure on the field...I see that he applies that to the classroom, and he just takes care of business. He does a really good job.” - Jeremy Colvert, Coach

“I’m extremely competitive...Maybe not like towards other people, but for me I always want to be the best I can be you know. Because I know the level I can be at so, if I’m under that I just eat myself up. So I always want to push myself to the best I can, just to have the highest grades I possibly can. So I am performing the best I can on the field. So it’s not like that I am scared that I’m not as good as other people, but it’s that I’m not doing as good I can actually do. So I always push myself to be the very best I can be,” said Cornett.

After high school, Tyson plans on attending Trinity University in San Antonio, where he will continue his football career and pursue a degree in Business.

Congratulations to Tyson Cornett of Leon High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

Classroom Champions, sponsored by American Momentum Bank.

