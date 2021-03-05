Treat of the Day: Bryan Noon Lions Club Student of the Month

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan ISD student is being recognized for her outstanding contributions to the community.

Rudder High School junior Victoria Patranella was recently selected as the Bryan Noon Lions Club Student of the Month.

She’s currently taking career & technical education courses at the Hammond-Oliver Health Sciences Academy and plans to combine her love of athletics and education to pursue a career in Physical Therapy.

Victoria also turns 17 on Mar. 9. Happy early birthday and congrats!

