Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Bryan Noon Lions Club Student of the Month

Treat of the Day: Bryan Noon Lions Club Student of the Month
Treat of the Day: Bryan Noon Lions Club Student of the Month
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan ISD student is being recognized for her outstanding contributions to the community.

Rudder High School junior Victoria Patranella was recently selected as the Bryan Noon Lions Club Student of the Month.

She’s currently taking career & technical education courses at the Hammond-Oliver Health Sciences Academy and plans to combine her love of athletics and education to pursue a career in Physical Therapy.

Victoria also turns 17 on Mar. 9. Happy early birthday and congrats!

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, Blanch Steward, 71, of Navasota is in critical condition.
Navasota man hit by train in critical condition, according to police
Amber Alert for Adeline Paige Welch
College Station Police Department looking for missing toddler, statewide Amber Alert issued
Here’s what some businesses are planning to do based on reports gathered from across the state....
Some retail, grocery stores in Texas will still require face masks after mandate expires
Three of Gov. Greg Abbott’s four coronavirus medical advisers say they weren’t directly consulted prior to lifting mask mandate
Bryan police are searching for Dequinton Adams, 15.
UPDATE: Bryan police confirm missing teenager has been found safe

Latest News

Thursday Evening Weather Update 3/4
Thursday Evening Weather Update 3/4
Local woman's vehicle missing a catalytic converter after it was stolen Monday.
Local community steps up to help OnRamp client after catalytic converter stolen
Brazos Center vaccination hub set to launch new website.
Brazos Center vaccination hub set to officially launch website on Monday
Industrial dryers outside Hearne High School
Hearne High School continues renovation process after water damage from winter storm