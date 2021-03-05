Advertisement

Williams impressed by team’s play after 32 day lay-off

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie men’s basketball team stepped back on the court last night for the first time in over a month and lead Mississippi State at the half by four. That was impressive for a team that only had a couple of practices during their 32-day lay-off.

While the Aggies suffered a 63-57 loss. Head Coach Buzz Williams was so impressed by his team’s effort and the fact that they had a season-low 5 turnovers that he joked that the team’s earlier season turnover issues are due to his coaching and that practice could be over-rated.

“It may mean that Buzz can’t coach,” said Williams after Wednesday’s game. “Because we were practicing and turning it over at a much higher rate and then when we are not practicing we turn it over at a much lower rate. So maybe it’s bad coaching so I would put that on me,” added Williams.

Williams and the Aggies will step back on the court again on Saturday as they travel to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas at 4.

