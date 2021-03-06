Aggies Battle in Regular Season Finale

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team fell to No. 4 Georgia, 9-8, Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

In Horsemanship, senior Cameron Crenwelge earned the Aggies; first point as she defeated Leah Anderson, 79-77, and was named Most Outstanding Player (MOP) for her efforts. Senior Rheagan Bryant followed with her first collegiate victory over Sara Lewis, 78-75. Hayley Riddle captured the last available point after she topped Kaitlin Dierks, 78-76, to give the Horsemanship squad a 3-2 victory.

Sophomore Kaitlyn Lovingfoss captured MOP as she scored the lone point for the Aggies in Fences, defeating Emma Reichow, 89-85. Lovingfoss’s score of 89 matches the highest score by an Aggie in the event this season.

In Flat, Nicole Leonard recorded a 95, the second-highest flat score in school history, to knock off Nora Andrews’ 66. Leonard earned MOP for her performance. Senior Caroline Dance registered a season-high score of 91 to better Hayley Mairano’s 87.

In Reining, Shelby Reine recorded a season-high 74 to edge out Caitlin Lyons’ 73, before Emmy-Lu Marsh triumphed over Jordan Carpenter, 73-72.5.

The Aggies are back in action March 26-27 at the SEC Championship in Bishop, Georgia.