Aggies Record Back-to-Back Shutouts on Day One of Reveille Classic

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M softball opened play in the Reveille Classic recording two shutout wins against Lamar, 8-0 via the run rule and Campbell, 3-0 on Friday at Davis Diamond.

Texas A&M improves to 9-2, while Lamar and Campbell drop to 2-15 and 4-6, respectively.

In game one, the Aggies plated a run in the second and third inning before breaking the gate wide open in the bottom of the fourth.

The Maroon & White used a two-out rally in the fourth inning to tally five runs on five hits, highlighted by four singles and one double.

Dani Elder walked the game off with a solo shot to centerfield to help secure the run rule victory over the Cardinals.

Grace Uribe tossed 5.0 shutout innings in her third start of her rookie career. The Huntington Beach, California, native collected three strikeouts on four hits to move to 3-0 on the season.

In the nightcap, the Aggies broke the scoring seal in the second inning with a lone run by Jourdyn Campbell’s sacrifice fly. The offense kept the momentum headed into the third, scoring two off of RBI singles delivered by Haley Lee and Kelbi Fortenberry.

Makinzy Herzog climbs to 4-1 as a result of her 7.0 innings of shutout work in the circle. The right-hander surpassed her previous career high of seven strikeouts with 10 on the night.

KEY INNINGSvs. Lamar

B2 | Ashlynn Walls led off the inning with a walk, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Jourdyn Campbell grounded out to the right side, plating Walls. Texas A&M 1, Lamar 0

B3 | Grace Uribe doubled to right center before scoring on Makinzy Herzog’s single through the right side. Texas A&M 2, Lamar 0

B4 | Campbell singled to left center and stole second a pitch later. Kelly Martinez’s fielder’s choice advanced Campbell before she touched home on Uribe’s single. Herzog produced an infield single, plating Martinez in the process. Kelbi Fortenberry roped a base clearing double to score both Uribe and Herzog. Shaylee Ackerman delivered a single through the left side, plating Fortenberry. Texas A&M 7, Lamar 0

B5 | Elder started off the inning with a solo shot to center. Texas A&M 8, Lamar 0

vs. Campbell

B2 | Shaylee Ackerman led off the inning with a double to left center and advanced to third after Ashlynn Walls grounded out. Jourdyn Campbell’s sacrifice fly plated Ackerman. Texas A&M 1, Campbell 0

B3 | Dani Elder and Bre Warren led off the inning with back-to-back walks. Fortenberry singled to centerfield, plating pinch runner Rylen Wiggins. Fortenberry scored on Haley Lee’s infield single. Texas A&M 3, Campbell 0

Top Offensive Players:

vs. Lamar

Makinzy Herzog| 2-for-3, 2 RBI

Kelbi Fortenberry| 1-for-3, 2 RBI

Dani Elder| 1-for-1, HR, RBI

vs. Campbell

Jourdyn Campbell| 1-for-1, RBI

Kelbi Fortenberry| 1-for-3, RBI

Haley Lee| 1-for-3, RBI

Pitching Breakdown:

vs. Lamar

Grace Uribe (3-0) – 5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 SO, 1 BB

vs. Campbell

Makinzy Herzog (4-1) – 7.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 10 SO, 3 BB

WHAT THEY SAID

Head Coach Jo Evans

Opening Statement…

“We struggled a little bit at the plate in that second game, but I thought we did a really nice job of executing. [Shaylee] Ackerman gets the double, [Ashlynn] Walls gets the bunt and [Jourdyn] Campbell gets up there and gets the sac fly. I mean it is textbook material. Happy to see our kids execute. When you are not getting a ton of runs you got to figure it out and find ways to score. Tonight the story was really our pitchers, they did a great job. [Makinzy] Herzog was in command all night, got herself out of a couple of jams. I thought Grace [Uribe] looked really good too. I just wanted to see her get up there offensively and get her first collegiate hit, and she got a couple of hits on the night. She is a kid when we recruited her and watched her, she was a hitter, pitcher and an outfielder, so it was nice to see her get up there and get comfortable. Herzog getting us going early in that first game, it was nice to see her swinging the bat. I thought overall, we played pretty good defense. We got outs that we were supposed to get out. Also thought [Kelbi] Fortenberry had a really good today.”

On Herzog looking stronger in the circle…

“I thought she was really good tonight. I thought it was one of her better games. Not because she had 10 strikeouts, which was her career high, but because she was around the strike zone more, had command of her off speed and could throw for strikes. Just thought her presence was really good, I liked the way she managed herself tonight. All in all, I thought she looked good.”

On the defensive performances in both games…

“Any time you get shutouts, I don’t care who you are playing, I mean one swing someone could hit one out. For our pitchers and defense to play the game the way we did, I am really happy about that. You can just feel so much more grounded when your defense and pitching are working the way ours were tonight. We only got three hits on the night in that second game, but we felt in control the whole time. If we kick a ball around or pitchers do not take care of business, that could have been a scary game for us. It never felt like that, it felt like we were in control. I just feel like when you are playing defense you are so much more grounded and you are relaxed and comfortable. I really like the way this felt today in terms of taking care of the ball like we did.”

Junior Pitcher Makinzy Herzog

On her efforts in today’s game…

“I was definitely throwing a little harder today. My arm is feeling pretty good today and pretty loose.”

On the team’s performance in both games…

“As we keep playing more games, we just keep getting more comfortable. Our offense is just doing so good right now. That is just the best thing to know when you are a pitcher, that you have a great offense behind you and to have your back.”

ON DECK

The Aggies continue action in the Reveille Classic, with the Maroon & White squaring off against Campbell at 12:30 p.m., followed by a 3 p.m. first pitch against No. 25 Tennessee.

