Advertisement

Poet Amanda Gorman says she was racially profiled near her home

Amanda Gorman will recite an original poem before the Super Bowl.
Amanda Gorman will recite an original poem before the Super Bowl.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Poet Amanda Gorman says a security guard racially profiled her while she was walking home Friday night.

The 22-year-old captured hearts at President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

She tweeted that the guard followed her home and demanded to know where she lives because she “looked suspicious.” A spokeswoman for Gorman didn’t immediately return an email Saturday seeking additional comment.

Gorman lives in Los Angeles but didn’t specify where the encounter occurred.

Gorman became an instant sensation on Jan. 20 when she recited her poem, “The Hill We Climb,” at Biden’s swearing-in.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at Wellborn Road and Southwest Parkway
Crash at Wellborn Road, Southwest Parkway involved 18-wheeler, New Mexico State baseball team bus
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Six COVID-19 deaths reported, over 1,000 active cases
Sources tell KBTX that the missing 3-year-old was located west of Oklahoma City.
Amber Alert update: Missing College Station child found in Oklahoma
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Senate Dems strike jobless aid deal, relief and stimulus checks bill OK in sight
Dan Daniel had someone file a fraudulent unemployment claim on his behalf in February.
College Station business owner warns about unemployment scams

Latest News

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
LIVE: Biden speaks after Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks
A boy in California is being called a hero after his actions lead to help arriving in time to...
Boy’s alerting scream saves little sister from drowning
A boy in California is being called a hero after his actions lead to help arriving in time to...
Boy’s alerting scream saves little sister from drowning
Pope Francis is into his first full day of this historic trip to Iraq. (Source: CNN Newsource)
Pope, top Iraq Shiite cleric deliver message of coexistence