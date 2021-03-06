Sunday is sunny & seasonable ahead of a warm up next week

Have you been outside Saturday? We couldn’t have asked for a better (and cooler!) start to the weekend. With plenty of sunshine and afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 60s, Saturday night plans look to sit in great shape as temperatures fall through the 50s. If you didn’t get a chance to step outside today, never fear! More sunshine and seasonable temperatures will stick with us into the back half of the weekend. It’ll be a chilly start Sunday as mostly clear skies allow overnight lows to fall into the low 40s, but plenty more sun will help thermometers climb into the upper 60s/near 70° by the afternoon hours.

As an upper level high pressure system slides into South Texas to kick off the upcoming workweek, temperatures will be on an upward trend over the next several days. A spring-like feel returns as afternoon highs head for the upper 70s and low 80s through the middle and later portions of next week, after starting the mornings off in the upper 50s/60s. As a gusty south winds pumps in a bit more moisture, it’ll be a humid stretch of days for the Brazos Valley next week with a few daily rain chances in store. Stay tuned!

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 41. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 70. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear. Low: 43. Wind: E 0-5 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High: 73. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

