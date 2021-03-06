Advertisement

Three families displaced in Brenham apartment fire

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Apartment fire at 2400 block of Stone Hollow Drive in Brenham
Apartment fire at 2400 block of Stone Hollow Drive in Brenham
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Three families have been displaced after a fire broke out in an apartment complex Friday evening.

Just before 6:30 p.m., the Brenham Fire Department was called out to the 2400 block of Stone Hollow Drive. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the bottom floor balcony reaching to the second-floor balcony of an apartment building. Authorities estimate 26 firefighters from the Brenham Fire Department were on the scene to help with the structure fire.

Officials say there was heavy fire damage in two residences within the complex, while smoke penetrated three others.

According to fire officials, three families were displaced as a result of the fire and the Red Cross was called to help the displaced residents.

The Brenham Fire Department says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Meyersville Volunteer Fire Department, Washington County EMS, and Brenham Police, assisted on scene as well.

