Vikings come up short vs Klein Cain during day two of Brazos Valley Bombers Classic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings fall to Klein Cain during day two of the Bombers Classic losing to the Hurricanes 10-1.

Cain will build on their 2-0 lead in the second inning when Seth Taylor singles down the third baseline driving in Cade Farragut to make it 3-0.

The Vikings will play a pair of games on Saturday to wrap up the 3-day tournament. Bryan will play Class 4A’s top-ranked team Malakoff at 11:30 back at Travis Park and then Hudson at 2 p.m.

